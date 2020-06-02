Protesters outside Orlando City Hall met with tear gas as officers dodge flying water bottles, other debris

Protesters have been traveling across Orlando to make their voices heard on Tuesday, speaking out against what they are calling decades of police brutality and demanding reform in the name of George Floyd.

Organizers planned a sit-down outside Orlando City Hall once the 10 p.m. curfew arrived. That was met with announcements over police loudspeakers instructing crowds to disperse.

Police officers formed a line and began driving protesters away, but at some point, tear gas was deployed at the protesters who responded by throwing water bottles at the officers. There were also some pyrotechnics of some sort, but it was not immediately known if those were launched by protesters or the police.

It was a tense ending to what had been a day of mostly peaceful gatherings. Over the course of the afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators marched to several spots in Downtown, including City Hall and the Orlando Police Department.

"I feel like it's my duty to walk with people now when they need that. It's important to support our brothers and sisters and people," one protester said.

The majority of protests were calm but FOX 35 cameras were rolling as one protester was arrested after the curfew ended in Downtown Orlando. The reason for the arrest has not been released yet.

Officers have been standing outside of the Orlando Police Department since the curfew began at 10 p.m. on Monday. It was just lifted at 5 a.m. and will resume again later tonight, as it is in effect throughout Orange County until further notice.

Orlando Police said that they believe the protests will continue throughout the week. Chief Orlando Rolon said that he wants people to exercise their right to protest but it must remain peaceful.

Demonstrations are growing across the country as people demand justice in the name of George Floyd, who died last Monday after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, holding him down for several minutes.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, and three other officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired from the department. Chauvin is in police custody, as he is charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other officers have yet to be charged.

Stay with FOX 35 Orlando for continuing coverage on the George Floyd protests across the nation.