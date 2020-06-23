Protesters march in Philly; more than 2 dozen arrested at Municipal Services Building

Hundreds of protesters took to Philly streets Tuesday afternoon calling to defund the police.

The demonstration started at Broad Street and Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The event was promoted on Facebook by the Party for Socialism and Liberation—Philly

Police said 27 people were arrested and later issued summary citations for failure to disperse at the Municipal Services Building. The protesters said they were demanding cuts to the police budget and calling for more money for programs supporting schools, housing, and jobs.

A Philadelphia Inquirer reporter was briefly detained while covering the protest.

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted Tuesday night that he was "extremely disturbed by the video of a reporter being detained while doing her job and covering one of today’s protests—and also very concerned that it may violate the law and Philly Police policy."

Advertisement

He added it will be fully investigated and addressed.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP