Protesters gather outside DC mayor's home after officer shot, killed 18-year-old Deon Kay

Protesters gathered outside of DC Mayor Muriel Bowser's home Thursday morning after a police officer shot and killed an 18-year-old on Orange Street Wednesday.

The crowd chanted "Fire Newsham" and "Say his name" as they marched through Bowser's neighborhood, eventually standing near the end of her driveway.

More than 100 people gathered after the incident outside of the 7th District police station.

Protest organizers said they are calling on Mayor Muriel Bowser to fire police chief Pete Newsham.

According to police, Deon Kay was shot during an investigation into an armed man, and two guns were found at the scene.

Police said Key pulled out a gun before the officer shot him. The officers who were involved in the incident were put on leave.

The officer who shot Kay has not been identified.

According to police, body cameras were activated during the encounter and the video is currently being reviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (202) 727-9099.

