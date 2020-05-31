Protesters back at it in Downtown Orlando as demonstrations erupt across Central Florida

article

"Hands up! Don't shoot! Protesters marching at Lake Eola in Downtown Orlando on Sunday chanted that in solidarity as they spoke out against the death of George Floyd.

The Downtown Orlando march comes a day after at least 17 people were arrested by Orlando police in protests, demonstrations and break-ins across Central Florida, including a protest on State Road 408 and break-ins in the area near the Mall at Millenia.

RELATED: Looters broke into stores around Mall at Millenia as 'Justice for George' protests erupted across Orlando

RELATED: Rowdy crowds met with pepper spray during march to protest deadly arrest of George Floyd

As a result of recent events, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings issued a curfew starting Sunday at 10 p.m.

The curfew ends at 5 a.m., but will go on until further notice.

Advertisement

RELATED: Orange County enacts curfew until further notice in response to protests

Read Mayor Demings' executive order:

On Sunday, Orando Police Chief Orlando Rolon tweeted that Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer would also be instituting the same curfew for the City of Orlando.