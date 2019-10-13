Expand / Collapse search

Prosecution rests their case, defense begins in first Markeith Loyd murder trial

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Orlando
Markeith Loyd trial to continue on Monday

The defense in the murder trial could present its case as soon as Monday.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The prosecution rested their case on Monday morning, allowing the defense to begin.

Loyd is on trial for the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

On Saturday, the judge dismissed a juror after concerns that she was misleading about her past criminal record. The judge replaced her with an alternate. 

The jury is being sequestered for the trial, which is expected to wrap up within the next two weeks.

Loyd will face another trial for the murder of Orlando Police Lt. Deborah Clayton following this one.