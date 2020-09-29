Presidential debate: Trump, Biden spar over Supreme Court, health care

President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are sharing the stage Tuesday night in the first of three presidential debates, presenting very different visions for the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, a vacant Supreme Court seat and concerns about racial justice and violence in U.S. cities.

Both candidates hope the 90-minute debate will energize their base, as well as potentially win over undecided voters in the 2020 race.

US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden are seen during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2 (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images) Expand

Moderator Chris Wallace, anchor and host of Fox News Sunday, kicked off the debate with a question on the Supreme Court vacancy following the death of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Trump on Saturday nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a federal appellate judge and someone who has established herself as a reliable conservative on several legal issues.

Ginsburg’s death set off a battle over whether her seat should be filled so close to the Nov. 3 election. Senate Republicans are readying for confirmation hearings in two weeks, with a vote in the full chamber now expected before Election Day.

“I think she’s going to be fantastic,” Trump said. “I think she will be outstanding.”

Biden, who has argued that a Supreme Court nomination should be decided by the winner of the election, tied the Supreme Court nomination into the Affordable Care Act — saying Barrett would pose a threat to health care.

“She thinks the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional,” Biden said.

Wallace pressed Trump on his plan to replace the Affordable Care Act.

“I got rid of the individual mandate,” Trump said in a heated back-and-forth with Wallace.

This story was reported from Atlanta and Cincinnati.