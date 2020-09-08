President Trump to visit Florida to discuss 'Great American Outdoors Act'

President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop in Florida on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to visit Jupiter to talk about the Great American Outdoors Act, which would provide funding to national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, recreation areas and American Indian schools.

In Florida, that would include a boost for the Everglades.

Tuesday's visit will be the president's 11th to Florida this year, reports The Palm Beach Post. It will also be the first since accepting the presidential nomination from the Republican Party.