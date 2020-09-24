Expand / Collapse search

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Florida on Thursday

Published 
Updated 12 mins ago
2020 Election
The News Service of Florida
article

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The four-day event is themed "Honorin

Expand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - President Donald Trump returns to Florida on Thursday to make a campaign appearance in Jacksonville.

Trump is slated to appear at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Airport for his Great American Comeback Rally, according to an announcement Friday by his campaign.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis announces law that will protect law enforcement, combat violent protests

Trump is trying to bolster support in the battleground state as he prepares for the Nov. 3 general election against Democrat Joe Biden, who campaigned in Tampa and Kissimmee recently.

According to News4Jax, supporters started camping out 17 hours before the president's expected arrival.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report. 