President Trump to early vote in Florida on Saturday

President Donald Trump is set to cast his own ballot in his adopted home state of Florida Saturday before rallying supporters in three other critical battleground states. Democrat Joe Biden is throwing his attention — with a little help from rock legend Jon Bon Jovi — on hotly contested pockets of Pennsylvania that could prove key to deciding the outcome of the race there.

The White House says the president will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019, his official residence. The club is located in the town of Palm Beach, which doesn’t have any early voting locations.

With just 10 days to go, Trump and Biden are pleading with their supporters to help them turn out support, particularly in several key states.

“To continue our movement. I am going to rely on you. Get out and vote,” Trump told supporters in Florida on Friday. “Vote early. Bring your friends, your family, your neighbors, your co-workers. Even grab your boss and say: ‘Come on, boss. You got to vote.’”

Trump is set to hold big rallies in Lumberton, North Carolina, Circleville, Ohio, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, and promises to go full throttle over the final 10 days of the campaign with a series of big rallies even as the number of new daily coronavirus cases continues to climb. The U.S. recorded 71,671 new cases Thursday, with several states setting records across the Midwest and West.

Biden has focused much of his attention on making the case to voters that Trump doesn’t deserve a second term because of his handling of the pandemic that has killed more than 220,000 Americans and upended the economy.