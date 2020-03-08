President Trump arrives in Central Florida, will attend fundraiser

article

President Donald Trump is in Central Florida to attend a fundraiser in Seminole County on Monday.

He arrived at Sanford International Airport in the morning and was greeted by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and a crowd of supporters.

The President is in town for a private fundraising event and will have lunch at a local businessman’s home. Police are giving few details about security for the event.

Sharon Hanson lives near where the event is being held.

“Every time I’ve gone by, I’ve seen trucks pulling in,” Hanson said. “There’s a big banner on the house right now.”

Hanson said the president came to the same home in 2016 for another fundraiser.

“We are very anxious and excited to welcome our president,” President Trump supporter Ann Brock said. “There’s been a lot of amazing response to people wanting to join and just showing our support and appreciation for what he’s doing for our country."

FOX 35 has been told that there will be very brief road closures that are not expected to affect traffic.

