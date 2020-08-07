Expand / Collapse search

Power outage in Manhattan impacting mass transit

Published 
Updated 16 mins ago
News
FOX 5 NY

Power outage in Manhattan

Harlem, the Upper East Side and Upper West Side lost power for about 30 minutes Friday morning.

NEW YORK - Dozens of blocks in Manhattan were cast into darkness after a power outage early Friday morning.

The lights went out at about 5:15 a.m. on the Upper East SideUpper West Side  and Harlem. People in those areas reported the lights were back on about 30 minutes later.

Con Ed said a problem with the transmission system caused three networks to lose electric supply. That supply was restored just after 6:30 a.m.

Subways and trains were impacted by the outage. Several subway lines were bypassing stations and are experiencing delays. The A, B, C, D, 1, 2 and 3 lines were affected. Metro-North and the LIRR were reporting disruptions.

Mass transit impacted by Manhattan power outage

Delays and service disruptions are reported on the subways and on Metro-North. Ines Rosales reports.

Crews had been working around the clock to restore power across the city due to the tropical storm that battered the East Coast earlier this week.

​Con Edison crews are responding to power outages reported from Central Park to the Upper West Side. (FOX 5 NY) ​

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android