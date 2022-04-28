Possible car burglary with shots fired being investigated in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting call in Pine Hills early Thursday morning.
According to investigators, the call first came in around 2 a.m. as a report of a car burglary with shots fired on Martinwood Drive.
FOX 35's Nestor Mato is at the scene where he says a number of evidence markers are on the ground. No word on if there are any injuries.
We're working to get more details. Check back for updates.
