Possible car burglary with shots fired being investigated in Orange County

article

Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting call in Pine Hills early Thursday morning.

According to investigators, the call first came in around 2 a.m. as a report of a car burglary with shots fired on Martinwood Drive.

MORE NEWS: Sheriff: 2 deputies involved in deadly shooting outside Kissimmee Target

FOX 35's Nestor Mato is at the scene where he says a number of evidence markers are on the ground. No word on if there are any injuries.

We're working to get more details. Check back for updates.