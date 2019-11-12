Possible arson suspected at iconic Beefy King restaurant in Orlando

An iconic Central Florida restaurant caught fire overnight. Smoke pouring out of the Beefy King on Bumby Avenue in Orlando.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but police have reason to suspect an arsonist is behind this.

One of the owners told the News Station that the fire was all outside near the drive-thru in the back. All of it happening right under a security camera mounted to the ceiling. He said Orlando police is reviewing that footage.

Orlando firefighters said folks walking by noticed smoke coming out of the Beefy King just after 1:00 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they said the smoke was billowing out through the roof.

Firefighters said they were able to get the fire under control in the back of the restaurant. Crews said the building suffered mostly smoke damage, adding that the popular restaurant can be saved.

The owner said the Beefy King will have to temporarily close while they make repairs, but said he thinks they will be back open in two days.

The family-run restaurant, a staple in Orlando, celebrated their 50th anniversary in Central Florida last year.