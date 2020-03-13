Positive cases of COVID-19 rises to 45 in Florida, DOH officials say

article

The Florida Department of Health (DOH) says 45 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Friday morning.

The department's website says 42 people are Florida residents and three of the patients are non-Florida residents.

On Thursday, 15 new cases of coronavirus were announced in the state.

The same day, a few hours later, the Florida Department of Health tweeted that the "DOH has announced one additional positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed new cases for March 12th to 17 individuals who tested positive for #COVID19. All individuals are being appropriately cared for & isolated."

Governor DeSantis announced that the state has ordered an additional 2,500 test kits to supplement the adequate resources already available to test for COVID-19.

These additional test kits will enable the Department of Health, working with Florida health care providers, to test up to an additional 625,000 individuals.

Governor DeSantis has also recommended that local authorities strongly consider canceling mass gatherings.

