Port Orange police searching for missing 5-year-old

The Port Orange Police Department is looking for a missing 5-year-old girl who was last seen with her mother who does not have custody.

Police say on Monday, a witness saw 5-year-old Jayliah Marilis Thompson get into a vehicle with her mother, Lisa Santiago.

"Jayliah Thompson is currently at the center of a child custody dispute, with the father having sole custody," police said.

Investigators believe Santiago and the child may be traveling to Pennsylvania where they have family. The vehicle is described as a black passenger car, possibly a Kia, with no known tag information available at this time.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jayliah and Lisa is asked to call the Port Orange Police Department at 386-506-5878 or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-TIPS (8477).