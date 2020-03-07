Polk deputies arrest 2, searching for 1, after discovering decomposed bodies in Haines City

article

Polk County detectives are searching for Todd Michael Jackson, 34, after discovering two decomposed bodies in Haines City Friday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, detectives received a tip that the bodies of Raymond Cline, 33, and his wife, Crystal Cline, 37, were in a low-lying wooded area behind their Haines City home. Detectives said based on the decomposition of the bodies, they appeared to have been there for some time. They said it looked as though the couple was shot and their bodies were dumped in the swampy area.

Through their investigation, detectives learned that Raymond Cline regularly scrapped metal up until February 21, 2020, which is the last time he scrapped any metal.

Detectives said family members have not seen or heard from either of the Clines in several weeks and hadn’t been able to reach them on the phone since Feb. 21.

Based on statements from witnesses and interviews, detectives learned that 19-year-old Amberlyn Nichols, who lived at the same address as the Clines, attempted to sell Raymond Cline's truck in recent days. She told at least one witness that she knew that the Clines had been murdered and that their bodies were dumped behind their residence in a swampy area.

Detectives learned that Nichols alleged that Raymond Cline stole money from Todd Michael Jackson, who Nichols said is her stepfather. She said that Todd Jackson shot the two victims in the head as they slept at the crime scene. The two victims' bodies were dragged out of the home and dumped in the swamp located behind the residence.

Detectives said that Larry James Waters Jr., Nichols’ boyfriend, also helped clean the crime scene and dispose of the bodies. Detectives have also interviewed a person who claimed they were at the residence when the Clines were murdered. The witness said they observed Todd Jackson pointing a handgun at the victims and then shoot both victims.

Detectives said Nichols and Waters admitted that they had knowledge of the murder, knew that both Clines were deceased and their bodies dumped behind the house and did not report this to law enforcement. Nichols admitted that she was attempting to sell Raymond Cline’s truck.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Both Nichols and Waters have been arrested and charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact and two counts of failing to report a death. Nichols was also charged with dealing in stolen property.

Detectives are still searching for Todd Michael Jackson.