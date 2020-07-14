Polk County to delay start of school year by two weeks

Polk County Public Schools will delay the start of the upcoming school year by at least two weeks due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

The school district says classes are set to start on Aug. 24, two weeks later than the original Aug. 10 start date.

Superintendent Jacqueline Byrd left open the possibility that classes could be further delayed due to the pandemic.

“We are trending upward with the rise of COVID-19 cases, not only in the state but right here in Polk County,” Byrd said. “At this time, I do not feel it is safe to physically reopen schools on Aug. 10. We need to delay the opening of school at least until Aug. 24. We will continue to monitor the situation with health officials and, if the spread of the virus remains high, we can further delay the physical reopening of our brick-and-mortar schools if necessary.”

The school board is set to vote Tuesday evening to adjust the calendar year accordingly.

For the upcoming school year, Polk County Public Schools is planning to offer three different learning formats, and giving families the ability to choose the one that best meets their needs.

Parents must register their children for one of these three learning options. The deadline to make a selection is July 27.

LINK: To find out more about the three learning options and complete the online registration, visit the Polk Schools website.