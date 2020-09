The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex.

It happened at 5100 Kersey Street, which is just off of Hwy 192 in Davenport.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference at 3:30 p.m. to give more details.

This is a developing story. FOX 13’S Justin Matthews is on his way to Davenport and will have more information as it is released.