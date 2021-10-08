2 shot while on motorcycles in Polk County, deputies say

article

After midnight, two people, traveling on separate motorcycles in Polk County, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to deputies. Both scenes are just a few miles apart.

Both occurred within a matter of minutes. Around 12:15 a.m., deputies said they responded to the eastbound lanes of the major highway, near the U.S. Highway 27 overpass for a reported single-vehicle motorcycle crash. They said a 33-year-old from Brevard County, the passenger on the motorcycle, fell off and had a gunshot wound.

The driver, a 38-year-old man who is also from Brevard County, was not hurt. The woman was taken to a hospital.

At 12:17 a.m., deputies also responded to an injured motorcycle rider near the intersection of Lake Wilson Road and Osceola Polk Line Road, which is about a mile away from the I-4 exit ramp for Champions Gate. They said the male rider, who is from Osceola County, had a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital.

Both scenes are roughly five miles apart. Detectives have not said whether they believe they are related.

The eastbound lanes of I-4 were shut down during the investigation for about three hours, and didn’t fully reopen until 9:30 a.m.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. to provide more details.

The sheriff's office said they are conducting a crash investigation and a criminal investigation, but it's unclear if they are related. The highway should reopen between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. For now, only one eastbound lane is open between County Road 557 and U.S. Highway 27.

Advertisement

FOX 13's traffic reporter Mariah Harrison says traffic is being diverted at CR-557. There is more than a 20-minute delay approaching the exit from State Road 559.