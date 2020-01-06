Police work to ID suspects with animal that matches description of stolen iguana 'Smog'

article

Police are attempting to identify two people seen at a pet store holding an iguana that matches the description of 'Smog,' an iguana stolen from a Florida smoke shop in December after someone commented that he looked delicious.

On Monday, the Sanford Police Department posted surveillance photos of a male and female inside a pet store. They are holding an iguana.

They said that the iguana pictured matches the description of Smog, an iguana that was stolen from a Sanford smoke shop in December.

Smog was a customer favorite at the smoke shop named Pipe Eyes and located just off S.R. 417. Customers and employees of nearby businesses would stop by daily with treats for him or to give him a pet. The iguana's caretaker told FOX 35 News that Smog is well trained and roams throughout the store normally.

MORE NEWS: Flu season expected to be worst in decades, on the rise in Florida, health officials say

However, on the day of his disappearance, some employees at the shop said that a they were asked questions about the iguana, even going as far as commenting that he looked delicious. The person asked the employees if they could buy Smog. Moments later, the iguana was missing.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: Deputies: 4 vehicles struck by gunfire on I-4 near Osceola County

“That’s our pet, we care about him, that’s our baby,” Smog's caretaker said. “Bring him home. He’s missed and the place isn’t the same without him.”

The Sanford Police Department says that anyone with information on the pictured individuals is asked to contact them.

Tune in to FOX 35 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest on Smog and more.