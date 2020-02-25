Police: Two injured in shooting in Titusville

Titusville police are investigating after at least two people were injured in a shootout.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired in the areas of Queen Street, Elizabeth Avenue, South DeLeon Avenue, Sprout Lane and Rock Pit Road all within seconds of each other.

Officials say shots were fired from two cars that were involved in an altercation and headed southbound on DeLeon Avenue.

A third car, not involved in the incident, was heading northbound on DeLeon Street and was hit by gunfire, causing the driver to crash, according to investigators.

Officials say there are two victims with injuries.

This is a developing story.