Police trying to ID body found in wooded area of Daytona Beach

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department said that they are attempting to ID some human remains that were initially reported about a week ago.

They said that the person was found dead in a wooded area of L.P.G.A. and Grand Preserve Way on January 23. They believe the person has been dead for about a month but they are not sure if the death was suspicious.

The person has reportedly not been identified yet due to the severe composition of the body.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.