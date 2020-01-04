Police track box truck related to Melbourne homicide

Melbourne Police Department kept a box truck under surveillance for hours which led them to a homicide investigation.

Friday morning police received a tip about a suspicious death at a home on Leewood Boulevard in Melbourne.

Detectives were able develop the box truck as a vehicle of interest and asked the Brevard County Sheriff's Office to establish surveillance and follow two men in the vehicle.

The men were seen driving around several parts of Brevard County, discarding items in trash dumpsters and acting suspiciously.

The two men in the box truck were eventually stopped and detained by patrol units at State Road 518 and S. Patrick Drive.

Police did enter the home at 2542 Leewood Blvd and found a body inside.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide but have not identified the victim.