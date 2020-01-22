Police: Teen with autism missing after leaving Florida assisted living facility, has not taken medication for days

article

Police say that 19-year-old Michael Kennedy is missing after leaving an assisted living facility in Leesburg on Tuesday.

The Leesburg Police Department says that Michael is autistic and has several mental concerns. He has not taken his medication for several days and there are concerns for his safety.

They said that if you see Michael or learn of his whereabouts, please call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.