Police: Suspect shot after attacking employees at Orlando business with machete

Police said a suspect was shot after entering an Orlando business angry and armed with a machete, attacking two employees and forcing one of them to open fire.

The Orlando Police Department said that they responded to a shooting at a business on Old Winter Garden Road on Tuesday morning.

They said that a suspect, a man in his 30s, entered the business, appearing upset, and armed with a machete. An argument ensued between the suspect and two employees of the business. The suspect then allegedly attacked them with the machete.

One of the victims reportedly discharged a firearm at the suspect but he was still able to flee the business on foot. However, a man who matched the description of the suspect and who had a gunshot wound was later located and apprehended by officers.

Both victims, one male and one woman, were taken to the hospital with lacerations and are in stable condition.

