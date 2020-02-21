Police seek convicted sex offender seen dragging woman to truck before alleged sexual battery

Ormond Beach police officers are searching for a suspect in an alleged sexual battery and kidnapping that is said to have happened on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say, Jason Nicholas Minton, 43, is a registered sex offender who resides in DeLand. He is accused of taking a woman from the River Grille Restaurant, at 950 North U.S. Highway 1, without her consent, before allegedly sexually assaulting her inside his truck at another location.

Police were contacted by the victim who told officers that the two had arranged for a lunchtime job interview, during which time alcohol was consumed.

Police say surveillance video from the River Grille Restaurant appears to show Minton dragging the woman through the parking lot to his truck. After the alleged sexual battery, they say the suspect returned the victim back to the River Grille and left her inside her vehicle. She was later discovered by family members.

The victim has been treated for this incident and working fully with law enforcement to assist in the investigation. Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Minton is asked to call 911 immediately, or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477).