Police: 13-year-old girl reported missing after disappearing from Altamonte Springs apartment

The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Anaysia Brown was last seen Sunday at 7 p.m at the Boca Vista Apartments by her stepfather. When he returned home at 8:30 p.m., police said the front door was open and Brown was nowhere to be found.

Officers searched the area but could not locate her.

Brown's mother and stepfather told police that it is unusual for Brown to disappear.

Brown is described as an African American girl who is five feet and three inches tall. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, and a black religious head covering.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Altamonte Springs Police Department at 407-339-2441 or dial 911.