Police searching for missing 94-year-old Palm Bay man

Have you seen George Robbins?

Palm Bay Police are searching for the 94-year-old man who was last seen by his wife on Tuesday around 11 p.m. Police say his wife discovered that he and his car was missing around 2:00 a.m.

Robbins' 2018 Subaru Forester was discovered around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday near U.S. 1 and Malabar Road.

Robbins is described as a white man, 5-feet 9-inches tall having a thin build with thinning gray hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Palm Bay Police Department at 321-952-3456 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.