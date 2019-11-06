Police searching for missing 5-year-old Florida girl

article

Jacksonville police are searching for a missing 5-year-old girl.

Taylor Williams was last seen around midnight Wednesday at her home on Ivy Street in the Brentwood area.

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding her. Taylor is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet tall and weighs around 50 pounds.

Taylor was last seen wearing purple and pink pajamas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.