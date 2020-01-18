Police searching for missing 12-year-old boy from Clermont

article

Clermont police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Pharaoh Beltran was last seen Thursday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Oakley Seaver Blvd. and State Road 50. Police say he got out of a vehicle after a disagreement with his parent and hasn't been seen since.

Pharaoh is described as 5-foot 3-inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds. He has black hair with blonde tips and brown eyes. He was wearing a light blue polo shirt and either a dark blue or orange hoodie with khaki pants and tan Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.