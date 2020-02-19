Police searching for 16-year-old Florida girl missing since Valentine's Day

article

Have you seen Riley Bertone?

The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help locating the 16-year-old girl who has not been seen since Valentine's Day.

Police say Riley ran away and her family is concerned for her safety. Riley is 5-feet tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Riley also has braces.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 727-562-4242.