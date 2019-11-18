Police say they are searching for 4 missing girls, could be in Orlando

article

Port Orange Police say that they are actively investigating a case involving four missing children.

They say that Heaven Akins, Destiny Thompson, Mandie Jefferson, and Katrina Carroll were last seen at Spruce Creek High School on November 13. They are believed to have left the area voluntarily, possibly headed to Orlando.

Police ask that anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the teens, contact Detective Higham at 386-506-5894, Officer Jean at 386-506-5893, or CrimeStoppers at 1-888-277-8477.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.