Police say man grabbed girl, carried her to apartment to molest her

A man is in jail after Orlando police officers say he snatched a girl and molested her right in his own home.

Mark Griffiths, 23, is charged with lewd and lascivious battery, molestation and exposure of sexual organs. Police say the girl was walking home, when Griffiths picked her up by the legs and back like he was cradling her and carried her to his second-floor residence along Long Road. Once inside, officers say he took her to a bedroom and allegedly molested her.

According to investigators, the victim, who is between 12 to 15 years in age, refused to take her pants off, and that’s when the Griffiths stopped and she was able to get out of the apartment and call the police. Officers were able to catch the suspect and the victim later identified him, investigators say.

