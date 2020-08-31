Police say father drowned infant son, then himself

article

Detectives with the Orlando Police Department are investigating the deaths of a man and his infant son, which they believe were the result of murder and suicide due to drowning.

The bodies of 29-year-old Miguel Leonardo Hernandez and one-and-a-half-year-old Kevin Leonardo-Cisnero were found dead in Lake George last Thursday night.

Detectives say Hernandez had an ongoing domestic dispute with the child’s mother which drove him to drown their baby son. They say he then later returned to the water and also drowned.

Investigators are not looking for any other subjects in this case.