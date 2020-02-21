Police say convicted sex offender seen dragging woman to truck before alleged sexual battery in custody

Ormond Beach police officers say a suspect in an alleged sexual battery and kidnapping that is said to have happened on Wednesday afternoon is now in custody.

Investigators say, Jason Nicholas Minton, 43, is a registered sex offender. He is accused of taking a woman from the River Grille Restaurant, at 950 North U.S. Highway 1, without her consent, before allegedly sexually assaulting her inside his truck at another location.

Police were contacted by the victim who told officers that the two had arranged what she thought was a job interview over lunch, during which time alcohol was consumed.

Police say surveillance video from the River Grille Restaurant appears to show Minton dragging the woman through the parking lot to his truck. After the alleged sexual battery, they say the suspect returned the victim back to the River Grille and left her inside her vehicle. She was later discovered by family members.

The victim was treated for this incident and has been working fully with law enforcement to assist in the investigation. According to the Ormond Beach Police Department, Minton turned himself into authorities early Friday evening.