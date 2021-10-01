1 person in custody, following reports of active shooting at SW Houston school

Authorities are responding to reports of an active shooting Friday afternoon at a school in Southwest Houston Friday afternoon.

Details are limited as the scene is still active, but Houston police say they received a call about an active shooting around 11:45 a.m. at Yes Prep Southwest Secondary in the 4400 block of Anderson Road near the Sam Houston Tollway.

At least one person is in custody, according to authorities, but the search continues for any other potential suspects. Several agencies are reported to be assisting with the investigation, including the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area while an investigation remains underway.

