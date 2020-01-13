Police responding to active shooting report near school in Henrico County, authorities say

Police in Virginia responded to a report of an active shooter in the area of a Henrico County middle school but did not immediately find evidence of a shooting.

A tweet from Henrico County police says they were called to the scene Monday and found no reported injuries.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Police then started clearing Moody Middle School to ensure everyone's safety.

A Henrico County Public Schools news release says police came after getting a 911 text about an active shooter.

The release says police were searching the school but there's no evidence there was an active shooter or that students were in danger.

Advertisement

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.