Police responding to active shooting report near school in Henrico County, authorities say
HENRICO, Va. - Police in Virginia responded to a report of an active shooter in the area of a Henrico County middle school but did not immediately find evidence of a shooting.
A tweet from Henrico County police says they were called to the scene Monday and found no reported injuries.
Police then started clearing Moody Middle School to ensure everyone's safety.
A Henrico County Public Schools news release says police came after getting a 911 text about an active shooter.
The release says police were searching the school but there's no evidence there was an active shooter or that students were in danger.
