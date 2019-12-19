Police: Officer shot at Winn-Dixie in Eustis, suspect identified, remains at large

A police officer was shot in Eustis, Florida early Thursday, and authorities continue to search for the suspect, or possible suspects.

The incident happened at a Winn-Dixie on 1955 North State Road 19. The Eustis Police Department said they received a call around 12:15 p.m. that one of their officers had been injured. Captain Gary Winheim was identified as the officer who was shot. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Several law enforcement officers, including a SWAT unit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, are searching for Jason Aaron Colbin, according to a Eustis Police spokesman. They say they cannot confirm if another suspect is involved.

"I would consider him armed and dangerous," the department said during a news conference.

Police are working multiple crime scenes.

Advertisement

Capt. Winheim has been with the department for at least 10 years.

A FOX 35 viewer Derek Hylands sent in photos to FOX 35 News of one of the crime scenes in Umatilla where there is a massive police presense.

"The area is between CR 44 and SR 19 and in between Eustis heading towards Dona Vista/Umatilla FL. A lot of police atleast 20 cars Marked and unmarked!" wrote one Twitter user.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering details.

Check for updates.