Police: Officer shot at Winn-Dixie in Eustis

A police officer has reportedly been shot at a Winn-Dixie in Eustis, Florida on Thursday.

The shooting reportedly happened at 1955 North State Road 19.

A FOX 35 viewer says that there is a second scene in Umatilla where there is a massive police presense.

"The area is between CR 44 and SR 19 and in between Eustis heading towards Dona Vista/Umatilla FL. A lot of police atleast 20 cars Marked and unmarked!" wrote one Twitter user.

Police have not released the officer's condition. They have also not said what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering details.

