Police: 'Multiple fatalities' after suspect used UPS truck as getaway vehicle

article

Multiple law enforcement officers converged on a UPS truck believed to have been stolen after reports of a robbery and shooting at a jewelry store in Coral Gables, Florida on Thursday. A suspect was subdued by officers but not before an exchange of gunfire that left multiple victims deceased or injured, according to investigators.

Just before 6 p.m., there was a heavy police presence outside Regent Jewelers, at 386 Miracle Mile in Coral Gables, where two subjects allegedly attempted to rob the store roughly two hours earlier. A police pursuit began after authorities said the suspect(s) fled the scene in a truck.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said at around 4:17 p.m., an alarm alerted his agency to a possible robbery, which left an employee with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our response time was less than a minute-and-a-half to what was a silent hold-up alarm," said Hudak.

Shortly after that alarm, shots were fired near Coral Gables City Hall, which prompted a lockdown of the building. Sometime after the suspects left the scene in one vehicle, a carjacking was reported in which a UPS truck was stolen and the driver of the truck was taken hostage by the suspects, according to police.

The UPS truck was spotted by Miami-Dade police officers who joined in the pursuit which crossed into Broward County, where deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office and police officers in Miramar assisted.

Advertisement

The UPS truck was stopped shortly before 6 p.m., at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Miramar Parkway. Authorities say several people were killed or injured during a shootout between the suspect and police, though exact numbers were not immediately released. WSVN-TV reported that three had died and one person was transported by helicopter to Memorial Regional Hospital in critical condition.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are assisting in the investigation.

"This is what dangerous people do to get away," said Hudak. "This is what dangerous people do to avoid capture. If people give up and are held accountable for their crimes, then we wouldn't put these many people in danger."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.