Police: Mother who took 2-year-old son at gunpoint to face judge

An Orlando mother is behind bars and facing some serious charges after allegedly kidnapping her own 2-year-old son at gunpoint on Tuesday night, prompting an Amber Alert.

For 14 agonizing hours, the family of Jenzell Cintron Perez didn't know where the boy was or if he was safe. Jenzell and his biological mother, 33-year-old Sugey Perez Diaz, were found Wednesday in DeLand. Diaz was arrested.

Police say the toddler was kidnapped from his dad’s home in Orlando late Tuesday night. Investigators say Diaz and another man kicked in the door and held his stepmother at gunpoint, demanding she hand over Jenzell.

Officials issuing a statewide Amber Alert for the boy who was last seen in a diaper. His mom found in Volusia County Wednesday afternoon and taken into custody.

Jenzell's stepmother, Stephanie Maldonado, tells The News Station that officers found Jenzell in rough shape.

"It’s the longest day I ever had in my life. But thank God Jenzell is safe and sound."

Police records show Jenzell’s biological mother lost custody of the boy last December when she was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon and drug charges.

She is now facing charges of armed burglary and aggravated assault. Diaz is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.







