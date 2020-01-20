Police: Mother arrested, admits to killing 3 children at South Phoenix home

Police say a woman has been arrested after she admitted to killing her three children at a South Phoenix home Monday night.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, crews were called out at around 7:30 p.m. to an area near 24th Street and Southern Avenue. There were no obvious signs of trauma on the children.

Police say the 22-year-old mother had recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.

Initial reports from Phoenix Fire officials describe the incident as a drowning, but fire officials later retracted the statement.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.