Police: Missing 11-year-old boy out of Daytona Beach found safe in Jacksonville area
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Daytona Beach police said an 11-year-old boy who was missing has been found safe.
Eleaser Johnson was last seen on North Wild Olive Avenue around sunset Thursday night.
On Friday morning, investigators said Johnson was found safe in the Jacksonville area.
No further details were provided.
