Police: Investigation underway after reported shootout at Lake Mary hotel

Police are investigating after they say a shootout happened in the parking lot of a hotel in Lake Mary.

Zach Hudson with the Lake Mary Police Department told FOX 35 News the call came about shots fired around 5:30 a.m. It happened at the La Quina Inn & Suites by Wyndham in the 1000 block of Greenwood Boulevard.

"We had two different parties that were actually firing at each other here in the parking lot," he said.

Police say they do not know if there are any victims or who the shooters are.

The area was roped off by yellow crime scene tape as police worked the scene.

This is an active investigation. Check back for details.