Police: Investigation still active, 2 injured in Daytona Beach shooting

Daytona Beach police said two people were shot at a 7-Eleven near the boardwalk on Saturday.

Investigators said that both people received non-life threatening injuries at the convenience store on South Atlantic Avenue.

They also said a suspect was taken into custody but on Sunday, they confirmed that this person was not actually the suspect and that the investigation is still active.

All the victims have reportedly been treated and released.

