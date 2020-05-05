Police investigating officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud

article

The St. Cloud Police Department said an investigation is ongoing after an officer-involved shooting.

They said that the incident occurred at the intersection of 3rd Street & Georgia Avenue.

The immediate area is reportedly shut down until further notice. Drivers are recommended to take an alternate route.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to watch SkyFOX video from the scene

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida News.

MOBILE USERS: Click here to tune in to FOX 35 Orlando