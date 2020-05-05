Police investigating officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud
article
ST. CLOUD, Fla. - The St. Cloud Police Department said an investigation is ongoing after an officer-involved shooting.
They said that the incident occurred at the intersection of 3rd Street & Georgia Avenue.
The immediate area is reportedly shut down until further notice. Drivers are recommended to take an alternate route.
