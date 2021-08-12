Police search for suspect in fatal shooting of teen outside Sanford home

Sanford police officers are investigating a shooting outside a residence on Hays Drive that has left a teenager dead.

Officers arrived to discover the victim, described as "a 16-year-old black male," in the front yard of a home, having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to investigators, and reported the incident around 6:35 p.m. Hays Drive was closed to traffic for several hours while police investigated.

The names of the victim and a potential suspect were not released; however, detectives said they were known to each other and this is an isolated incident.

"It does appear that it was not a random act," added Sanford Police spokesperson Bianca Gillett.

Authorities are searching for a dark-colored, four-door passenger vehicle that was in close proximity to the shooting.

"We are hoping that somebody saw that vehicle leave the area at that time," Gillett said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.