Police ID body found in wooded area of Daytona Beach

article

The Daytona Beach Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon that human remains initially reported about a week ago have been identified.

They said that the person was found dead in a wooded area of L.P.G.A. and Grand Preserve Way on January 23. They believe the person has been dead for about a month but they are not sure if the death was suspicious.

The person has reportedly been identified but the name has not been shared.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.