Police: Dad with history of teen shooting death charged in accidental shooting of 9-year-old daughter

Police in Titusville spoke with FOX 35 News on Monday, releasing new details about the accidental shooting of a 9-year-old girl on Saturday afternoon.

The victim is still in critical condition, but police say she is stable.

Meanwhile, police confirm the man being charged is her father.

Part of the investigation now is figuring out how Dustin Adkins, 34, a convicted felon with an accidental gun death in his history, obtained the weapons.

Adkins remains behind bars on no bond.

"This is completely outrageous to all of us. When I explained the facts to other members of the command staff, they had me repeat myself several times because they couldn’t believe the facts were correct," Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson said.

The Titusville Police Department says Adkins brought four children into a wooded area off State Road 407 in Titusville with four firearms, including two pistols and two riffles.

Police say the spot is private property, but trespassers frequently shoot targets there.

According to police, Adkins said he left the children unsupervised to go check on a hog trap. When he returned, police say his 9-year-old girl had been shot by one of the others.

Police say what happened next was a bad call.

"The suspect, instead of calling 911, which could’ve met an ambulance being sent there or him being advised to go to the fire station a mile and a half away, he chose to transport the victim himself, in his own vehicle, to a hospital on the other side of the city," Hutchinson said.

Police say the weapons were hidden in the brush and one was in an old tire.

And police say this is the second time a child has been shot under Adkins' watch.

Court documents tell the story of an incident in Cocoa in December 2011.

Adkins was charged and convicted for being drunk and showing off a handgun that accidentally went off.

Officials say the bullet went through a wall and killed a 13-year-old girl in the next room.

Adkins is currently on probation for that manslaughter case and the terms forbid him from having guns.

"On a personal note, we are all extremely hopeful that the criminal justice system will keep this man away from guns and kids in the future until he pays the price," Hutchinson said.

FOX 35 News asked who were the guns in this latest shooting registered to? How were they in Adkins' possession?

Police say those questions are under investigation.

At the time of this posting, the girl is facing multiple medical procedures and, hopefully, she remains stable enough so those can happen.