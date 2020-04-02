Police: Child fatally shot, infant wounded in Daytona Beach

article

Police say a 10-year-old child was shot and killed and an infant was wounded in a shooting in Daytona Beach early Thursday.

According to Daytona Beach Police, this happened at a home near Center Street and Brentwood Drive.

The 10-year-old victim was reportedly shot in the chest and died at Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital. The infant, a 5-month-old, was shot in the wrist. That child is being treated at the hospital in Orlando.

Police say there is a suspect in custody. The suspect was taken in on prior warrants.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.